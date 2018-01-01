Gabrielle Union discovered limited resources for rape victims after assault

Actress Gabrielle Union was stunned to discover how little support there was for rape victims after her own assault.

The star was a sophomore in college when she was rapped at gunpoint at the Payless shoe store where she worked, and the shocking experience highlighted the fact there wasn't a lot of help for survivors.

The 45-year-old attended the 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in New York City on Monday evening (09Apr18) on behalf of The Opportunity Network, a nonprofit which helps troubled youngsters achieve their educational and career goals.

Union took the stage as an honouree during the event and spoke candidly about grappling with her assault.

“When I was raped at gunpoint, one of the most lonely and debilitating experiences of my life, I had to redefine what it meant to be a part of a community because my 'people' didn’t have a ton of experience with rape survivors,” she said. "So I had to expand my idea of what and who my people were. I needed a different kind of support. I needed different opportunities, opportunities to heal and then the ability to want to continue living.”

The Being Mary Jane star revealed the experience illustrated the difficult social position she was in.

“When I was at UCLA, a lot of the kids I was at school with, their parents got them internships and their parents had jobs lined up for them or they took over the family business,” she told People during the ceremony. “I don’t come from a family like that..."

“I didn’t have the same opportunities as my classmates," she added. "I had the same grades, I just didn’t have the same opportunity. So somebody recognised that and said, 'OK, here’s this girl, she’s trying her butt off, but the playing field’s not level, and we could just tell her to just keep trying harder and harder, but the reality is until somebody actually gives you an opportunity, it’s sometimes hard to create one'."

Union hopes to correct such imbalance by working with The Opportunity Network and "trying to help steer other people in the right direction."