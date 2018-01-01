NEWS Tiffany Haddish wants Meryl Streep to play her momma in Girls Trip sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish has set Meryl Streep the ultimate challenge and invited her to play her "hood momma" in the Girls Trip sequel.



The comedienne is a huge fan of the veteran actress and is actively campaigning to get the multi-Oscar winner to join her for the sequel to last year's outrageous road trip comedy.



Tiffany broke the rules at the Oscars last month (Mar18) and hurdled the velvet rope on the red carpet to meet the Hollywood royal, confessing she used the magical moment to pitch the idea to Meryl.



"I told Meryl that I wanted her to play momma one day," she told U.S. late night host Seth Meyers during an appearance on his show on Monday (09Apr18). "I want her to be my mother in Girls Trip 2.



"I think it will be so cool if we find out that (my character) Dina has a white mom!"



Haddish admits she's had some explaining to do about the plot when she's in the company of co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who can't see that storyline working.



"I was like, 'She could have married my dad, see... Maybe my real momma passed and then she married my dad... but she is turnt up (drunk and high) like Dina, and then you find out why Dina is the way she is - because she gets it from her stepmomma, who happens to be Meryl Streep'," she mused.



And Tiffany jokes the role will be another Oscar slam-dunk for the Mamma! Mia star: "If you see Meryl Streep turnt up like me, you'll be like, 'She can do anything...!' She'll get an Oscar for that... I need to see her hood side."

