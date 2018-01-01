Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson accused of cheating as two videos emerge

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on the reality star following the emergence of two videos which appear to show him being unfaithful.

The 27-year-old basketball player is expecting a daughter with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star any day now. However, the pair's blissful wait for their baby girl to arrive has been interrupted by the publication of footage which apparently shows Tristan cheating on his pregnant partner.

The first video, shared on the Daily Mail Online, showed Tristan, wearing a hooded white top, apparently cosying up to a mystery brunette at Manhattan rooftop bar PH-D Lounge on Saturday night (07Apr18). The website reported that: "Videos filmed by other club goers and exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com appear to show Thompson... leaning in for a kiss as he speaks to the woman."

Due to the hood Tristan was wearing, the alleged kiss was hidden from sight, and sources close to the sportsman later told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were "talking, nothing more".

Tristan is also alleged to have gone back to a hotel with the woman after their time in the club. TMZ.com report that the woman, who they identified as "Stephanie", took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to allegedly expose Tristan, sharing a sex tape which she claimed showed her and the sportsman having intercourse. She also posted a series of explicit text messages said to be from Tristan, before deleting her posts.

Meanwhile, TMZ.com also posted a video of Tristan back in October at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. In the footage, Tristan can be seen kissing one woman with tongues, before rubbing his head between another woman's breasts, with both ladies then grabbing his genitals.

Neither Tristan nor Khloe have publicly commented on the alleged cheating scandal, but Khloe's family are said to be "rallying around" her as she prepares to welcome a child into the world amid the claims.

Several famous faces have taken to the Internet to comment on the infidelity claims, including Tristan's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Jordan, who gave birth to her son with Tristan after they'd split and he'd moved on with Khloe, wrote on her Instagram Story: "If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone."

Meanwhile, Amber Rose wrote: "I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh (shake my head). No one deserves to feel that pain, especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby."