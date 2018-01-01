Amy Schumer: 'Adele nearly officiated my wedding'

Adele almost officiated Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's wedding.

The 36-year-old actress and chef Chris stunned the world when they tied the knot on 13 February (18) after a short romance. Speaking about the spontaneous wedding during an interview on Sirius XM's Jim & Sam Show, Amy revealed that it was Hello singer Adele who convinced them to walk down the aisle in the first place.

"I was staying in L.A. in a house near Jennifer Lawrence, who lives right by Adele and they're really good friends and I'd never met her before, so we hung out a little bit that week," Amy explained. "Then we were real drunk one night and talking about how we wanted to get married and Adele was like, 'Well, I can marry you,' and we were like, 'OK, cool.' We were making a whole plan, like Tuesday at noon, because she takes care of her kid."

However, the next day, when everyone had sobered up, Adele told Amy she didn't feel comfortable officiating the ceremony.

"Then the next day, she's like, 'Hey, we're not really friends,'" the Trainwreck actress continued. "She got ordained to marry her good friend, so I think she was like, 'They'll be annoyed if I just start marrying random basic b**ches.' So, then we were like, 'Should we still get married on Tuesday?' and decided, 'Yeah, who cares, let's do it, so there's no drama. No planning.' When you see your friend go through planning a wedding, it just seems like it sucks, so I just texted people."

Adele previously revealed she got ordained so she could marry her close friend, British TV presenter Alan Carr, and his boyfriend Paul Drayton in January.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Amy spoke about her relationship and admitted that her chemistry with Chris was so strong that they ended up sleeping together on the first date.

"We had sex. You know me. Sex!" she said. "There was no nonsense. It was just, 'Let's go.' And, it was sweet. It was really nice. We had a great night."