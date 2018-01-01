Amanda Bynes cracking down on social media impostors

Amanda Bynes has contacted executives of Twitter and Instagram to ask them to remove users who are impersonating her on the social media sites.

The Hairspray actress has sent multiple legal letters to Twitter asking them to remove the user @PersianLa27, and Instagram to take down the account @alb4386, because they are pretending to be her, Amanda's attorney Tamar Arminak told TMZ.com.

He believes the fake accounts, which have been set to private and use the same profile picture, are run by the same person. The impersonators have reportedly been using them to ask Amanda's fans for money, claiming that she's strapped for cash and her friends won't help.

"I am only $63 short of being able to purchase my necessary medications. TBH (To be honest) I am upset and discouraged by me so called 'friends' who refuse to help me, when for years they said that they would help me," one Instagram post reads. "I just need to raise the remaining $63 and then I will be deleting all forms of social media and will be shutting off my cellular device."

Instagram staff allegedly told Amanda the account doesn't violate their policy, while Twitter reportedly said the account, which has more than 24,000 followers, is a parody and therefore doesn't violate any rules.

The 32-year-old previously warned her fans about the @PersianLa27 account after the user pretended to be her and announced that she was engaged and pregnant in February, 2017.

"I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she wrote on her official Twitter. "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. I repeat: I am not @persianla27. She got into my private instagram somehow and took all my photos and videos."

The She's the Man star has kept a low profile on social media since her mental health struggles in 2014. She is now doing well and thriving at fashion school, her lawyer said.