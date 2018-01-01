Daniel Craig confirms new Bond is his next film

Daniel Craig has confirmed nothing will get in the way of him starring as James Bond again, as the latest 007 film is next on his schedule.

The actor has been tight-lipped about his role as the suave super spy, and only acknowledged he would be returning for a new instalment last August (17) following two years of speculation.

At a preview of a charity auction featuring his own personal Aston Martin in New York on Monday (09Apr18), Daniel was asked by the Associated Press if the 25th James Bond film was up next for him, to which he replied: "Yeah."

British filmmaker Danny Boyle recently confirmed he and his writing partner John Hodge were working on a Bond 25 script and that he planned to begin shooting by the end of 2018.

"We are working on a script right now," he told America's Metro newspaper. "And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now."

As for 007 himself, Daniel remained coy about who will take the reins, only saying, "We'll see, we'll see" when asked if Danny would replace Sam Mendes, who helmed the last two instalments, Skyfall and Spectre.

It was initially thought 2015's Spectre might be the final time fans saw Daniel don Bond's tuxedo, speculation he encouraged by saying he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play the character again in the run-up to its release.

However the 50-year-old later backtracked, and told U.S. late night host Stephen Colbert that he just wanted a bit of a break before coming back for one final film.

"I think this is it," he said. "I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait."

Daniel's 2014 Aston Martin Centenary Edition Vanquish will go under the hammer at Christie's in New York on 20 April. Proceeds of the sale will benefit Opportunity Network, an education charity.