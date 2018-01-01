Sophie Turner: 'Joe Jonas is the house I'd like to stay in forever'

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is still coming to terms with the fact she's about to become Mrs. Joe Jonas.

The British actress started dating the pop star in late 2016 and they became engaged in October (17), and she still wakes up every morning with a new ring on her finger and big smile on her face - because she has found her soulmate.

"I’m still like, 'Holy s**t! I’m engaged'," she tells Marie Claire magazine. "It's lovely to be engaged... I found my person like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever... There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

But she tells the publication her career remains her greatest achievement, adding, "There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you, but I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that, 'This is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life'... There’s a drive that comes with your career."

And Sophie admits there has never been a better time - or a safer time - to be a working actress, thanks to the #TimesUp and #MeToo anti-harassment movements.

"I’m so much more comfortable going into work knowing that there’s a group of people who will believe me if something does happen," she tells the magazine.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe are reportedly making plans to tie the knot in a winter wonderland-themed wedding later this year (18) - a Life & Style source claims the nuptials will take place in a "snowy" location during the winter, with celebrity favourite Aspen, Colorado and the French Alps mentioned as possible options.

"It's their favourite season, and they're planning a winter wonderland theme," the insider shares.