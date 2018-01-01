Ronda Rousey drops her guard as she opens up about dad's suicide on TV

Furious 7 star Ronda Rousey showed off her tender side during a recent appearance on clairvoyant Tyler Henry's show as she talked about her dad's suicide.

The former mixed martial arts champion and current wrestling star sought out Henry in an effort to seek closure following her father's death - and their get together was caught on cameras for his hit Hollywood Medium show.

Ronda told the young spirit walker she was still holding on to a lot of feelings linked to her father's passing when she was just eight, revealing much of it is still fresh for her.

"My dad, he had broke his back," she said. "He happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing. So he was slowly, for years, getting platelet transfusions and trying to put rods in his back and everything.

"Eventually they said, 'You're going to be a paraplegic and then a quadriplegic and then you're going to die. And there's nothing we can do about it'... and so my dad decided to take matters into his own hands because he was in a huge amount of pain everyday. He couldn't work anymore, he felt like he was just a drag on the family.

"He was very much a person who takes care of everyone. And he drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust."

Ronda told Tyler she initially coped with the tragedy by telling herself that her dad was "on a business trip" and he would be back".

Breaking down during the episode, which airs in America on Wednesday night (11Apr18), the action woman tells the medium, "I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best."