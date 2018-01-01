Bill Cosby's mistrial request denied

A mistrial request by Bill Cosby's legal team has been denied.

The Cosby Show star's lawyers asked for a mistrial after one of his alleged victims, Chelan Lasha, called him out while testifying about accusations he allegedly molested her in 1986.

During her testimony, Lasha tearfully recalled how the disgraced actor allegedly gave her an antihistamine that rendered her immobile in the Elvis Presley suite at the Las Vegas Hilton.

"He said he was going to help me with my modelling and take some pictures of me and we were talking about a new character on The Cosby Show," she testified. "I kept blowing my nose. He said, 'I have an antihistamine that will break up the cold,' and he gave me a little blue pill."

Lasha then claimed the pill started to take affect and she couldn't move. Cosby allegedly told her to lay down in another room and he subsequently started to touch her breasts and hump her leg. She then fell asleep and when she awoke, she found her shirt and shorts had been removed and Cosby told her to get dressed. However, she still couldn't move.

"I said, 'Dr. Huxtable (The Cosby Show character), you said you were going to help me, why are you doing this to me?'" she added. "I was a good girl and he took it all away."

Lasha then turned to Cosby and made the comment, "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"

She was subsequently reprimanded by the judge and apologised to the court. Cosby's attorney asked for a mistrial, but the request was denied.

Cosby returned to court on Monday (09Apr18) in Pennsylvania to stand trial again for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004. The veteran comedian's first court case ended in a mistrial in June (17), but prosecutors vowed to retry him. The 80-year-old star has since pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.