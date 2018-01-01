Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey

Los Angeles County prosecutors are reportedly reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey.

The case was presented to lawmakers last week (05Apr18) by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Task Force, according to NBC.

The Oscar winner was named and shamed by actor Anthony Rapp in an online expose last year (17), when it was revealed he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey when he was 14.

The actor apologised for his drunken behaviour, admitting he had no recollection of Rapp's account.

The story opened the floodgates for other accusers, who made allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against The Usual Suspects star, who was subsequently fired from Netflix political drama House of Cards and edited out of Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnap drama All the Money in the World.

Meanwhile, an unnamed man filed a complaint against Spacey in December, alleging the actor sexually assaulted him in London in 2005.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command launched an investigation.

London cops were already investigating two similar complaints lodged against Spacey, who was artistic director at The Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015.

Theatre bosses have received over 20 complaints against Spacey since Rapp's revelation.

Spacey has been out of the public eye since the drama spilled with reports suggesting he is seeking counselling in Arizona.