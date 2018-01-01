Hugh Jackman reaches out to bullied 10 year old after viral video broke his heart

Hugh Jackman has reached out to a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl after reading all about her bullying hell at school.

Cassidy Warner, 10, took to Facebook last month (Mar18) to detail her awful experiences with a gang of tormentors at her Pennsylvania elementary school, listing all the terrible things she has been dealing with for years.

In the video, she holds up signs that read: "My name is Cassidy. I am 10 years old. I go to John Adams Elementary School. I am in 4th Grade. I started getting bullied in 1st Grade.

"One day in recess A group of kids grabbed my purse off of a teacher and spit on it... and me (sic)..."

She goes on to reveal the bullies hit her, pull her hair, spill milk on her clothing, call her names, and whenever she sits down at a lunch table other kids get up and leave, adding, "They threaten to kill me and they tell me to kill myself... There's 4 of them and only one of me. The Principal doesn't do anything."

Cassidy ends the heartbreaking video by holding up two signs that read: "I feel so alone. I feel like I have no one. It hurts... This is my story... Stop bullying! Not just for me for other kids (sic). Please share my story."

Cassidy's mum reposted the video after her Facebook account was shut down earlier this month, and on Wednesday (11Apr18), Jackman reached out to Cassidy, posting a supportive message to the 10 year old, telling her she's "loved, special and smart".

There's more good news for the youngster - following her appeal, officials and teachers at John Adams Elementary School have changed her lunch period and recess so she no longer has to see the gang of bullies who have been making her life miserable.