Warner Bros. bosses sever last ties to Brett Ratner

Executives at Warner Bros. have opted not to renew a co-financing agreement with Brett Ratner amid his ongoing sexual misconduct scandal.



Six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, have come forward to accuse the filmmaker of misconduct and abuse and the shamed Rush Hour director is currently embroiled in a court battle with Melanie Kohler, a woman who alleges he raped her.



Ratner's RatPac-Dune Entertainment production company sealed a $450 million (£317 million) deal with Warner Bros. back in 2013 to finance up to 75 films, with the agreement due to expire this spring (18), and a studio representative has confirmed to The Los Angeles Times newspaper the contract will not be renewed.



The new Dwayne Johnson-led monster movie Rampage, which reaches U.S. theatres on Thursday (12Apr18), marks the final movie to be released under the original five-year deal.



Warner Bros. bosses have been cutting ties with Ratner since Munn, Henstridge and other accusers came forward with claims they were mistreated by him in a Los Angeles Times expose back in November (17). Within hours after the article was published, film studio heads distanced themselves from the filmmaker by declining to review a production agreement with another one of Ratner's companies, RatPac Entertainment.



As Brett faces this huge loss of business with Warner Bros., he is also contending with alleged rape victim Kohler in court, after suing her for defamation.



He recently lost his bid to depose her after she claimed he molested her over a decade ago in a Facebook post last year (Oct17).



Ratner has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

