Liam Neeson & Lesley Manville teaming up for heartbreaking love story

Liam Neeson is hanging up his action man cape to star in a tender new drama about a couple coping with cancer.

The Taken star will team up with Phantom Thread leading lady Lesley Manville for the heart-wrenching love story Normal People, which begins filming in his native Northern Ireland in July (18).

The plot revolves around a devoted husband dealing with his wife's unexpected breast cancer diagnosis.

Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn and based on a script by Irish playwright Owen McCafferty, the project is expected to be one of the hottest properties on offer to potential distributors at the Cannes Film Festival in France next month (May18).

"Normal People takes an extraordinary look at ordinary love," the filmmakers say in a statement to Deadline. "It explores big questions and small moments of human connection with unique wit and warmth and a luminous and unflinching candour.

"We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing this beautiful, honest and unsentimental story to life with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in the starring roles, two of the most remarkable actors working on screen today."

The project marks the first movie Neeson has shot back home in Northern Ireland since 2005's Breakfast on Pluto, which was filmed in County Antrim and Wicklow, Ireland.

Meanwhile, Manville is coming off an Oscar nomination for her role as Cyril opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. She is currently starring in British period TV drama Harlots.