Dwayne Johnson studied gorillas for Rampage role

Dwayne Johnson spent time studying gorillas for his new movie Rampage.

The Fate of the Furious star plays a primatologist trying to save a silverback gorilla, named George, and explains he wanted the relationship between the animal and himself to seem authentic, so he read up on ape behaviour.

"For a movie like this it had to be rooted with an anchor and the anchor is the relationship between me and my best friend George...," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (11Apr18). "I was able to spend time with primatologists and gorillas, specifically a silverback named Taz, down at the Atlanta Zoo.

"I spent time there studying their emotions and behaviours. Spent time with the Dian Fossey Foundation, who's the preeminent worldwide leader of gorilla conservation. It was an amazing process, this movie, and I'm really happy that we anchored it in that relationship."

Johnson is known for his action movies, but he reveals this film was his most physically demanding role to date because of all the destruction that takes place.

"This one was really physically demanding because there's so much calamity and so much destruction...," he said. "(There) are three gigantic monsters and they're coming after you, so you're constantly just trying to survive and of course I'm trying to save my best friend, so it was a very physically demanding role."

Rampage, based on the 1980s arcade game, also stars Bond girl Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It hits cinemas in the U.S. on Friday (13Apr18).