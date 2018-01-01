New Ed Westwick sexual crimes case reviewed by District Attorney - report

A new sexual crimes case against Ed Westwick is being reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

According to the New York Daily News, the Los Angeles Police Department turned the case over to the D.A's office on 5 April (18). A separate case was turned over for review last month (Mar18), a source told the website on Wednesday. It's as yet unclear what crimes Westwick is accused of in the cases, however, he's currently facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

Former Gossip Girl star Westwick was first accused of rape in November (17) by actress Kristina Cohen, who claimed he sexually assaulted her at his Hollywood Hills home. He denied the allegations via Twitter, stating: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

However, upon the news that the D.A.'s office is investigating the cases, Westwick deleted statements he has posted on social media denying the sexual assault allegations.

Two women, actress Aurelie Wynn and former executive assistant Rachel Eck, came forward with rape allegations shortly after Cohen, while another woman recently filed suit against Westwick, claiming she was held hostage as a sex slave for two days at his house.

A source close to Westwick denied the claims, labelling them "complete bulls**t".

The scandals cost the star his role in three-part BBC series Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the U.K. Christmas schedule in November. The show has since been reshot and Westwick has been replaced by Christian Cooke.

Ella Purnell also stars in the programme, and told the Evening Standard in a new interview that while she doesn't know whether there's any truth in the claims, she's pleased so many women are coming forward with their tales of sexual assault.

"Legally I can’t speculate on anything," she said. "But it is good that we are having these conversations."