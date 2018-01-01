Janice Dickinson testifies Bill Cosby raped her

Janice Dickinson took the stand in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial on Thursday (12Apr18), and told the court he raped her in the 1980s.

The model previously claimed Cosby drugged and assaulted in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 1982 and in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania she repeated her accusations in detail.

Dickinson's testimony started out contentious as she went head-to-head with The Cosby Show star's lawyer Tom Mesereau, alleging the 80-year-old gave her a blue pill that rendered her "motionless" and then assaulted her.

"I remember his breath and taste of his kiss - just like cigars and espresso," Dickinson said. "I remember here was 'America's Dad' on top of me, a happily married man of five children. I remember thinking how wrong it was, how very wrong it was."

Mesereau challenged her by reminding the court that Dickinson insisted she never entered Cosby's room in her 2002 memoir, No Lifeguard on Duty, prompting the former model to insist that part of the book was fabricated to save herself from a legal war with Cosby.

"It's all a fabrication there," she said. "I wanted the paycheque from the book."

Cosby returned to court on Monday (09Apr18) to stand trial again for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004. The veteran comedian's first court case ended in a mistrial in June (17), but prosecutors vowed to retry him. The 80-year-old star has since pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Dickinson is one of five Cosby accusers the prosecution team plans to call to the stand after the lawyers were granted permission to call on them as witnesses in an attempt to show the jury an alleged pattern of behaviour.