Khloe Kardashian gives birth

Khloe Kardashian is a new mum.



Following days of drama and reports suggesting her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been cheating on the reality TV star and personality, Khloe gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning (12Apr18) at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.



The baby news comes after Tristan was booed at a basketball game on Wednesday night (11Apr18), as his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the New York Knicks.



Videos emerged on Tuesday, which apparently showed the sportsman being unfaithful as recently as last weekend.

Another clip showed Tristan kissing and cuddling two women back in October, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was three months pregnant.



While Khloe and the entire Kardashian clan have maintained a dignified silence amid the scandal, Tristan was forced to step back into the public eye when the Cavaliers played the Knicks at Ohio's Quicken Loans Arena.



When Tristan's face was shown on screen at the game, he was met by a loud chorus of boos from the crowd. He was also booed for a couple of personal fouls late in the game.



One fan in the crowd also showed her support for Khloe by holding up a sign which read, "We love Khloe".



Meanwhile, one of the women in the video with Tristan back in October, taken in a hookah lounge in Washington D.C., told TMZ that she had no idea the sportsman was in a relationship with Khloe - or that the reality star was pregnant - when she hooked up with the embattled sportsman.



The woman, called Marie, claims she was given the impression Tristan's relationship with Khloe was casual and, when she found out the truth of the matter, called time on her fling with the basketball player.



At the weekend, Thompson was caught taking another woman back to his New York hotel.



Khloe revealed the sex of her baby on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and reports suggest her sisters and mother Kris Jenner were by her side as she gave birth on Thursday.

