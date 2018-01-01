Actor Ross Butler 'consciously' remained single in his 20s

13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler chose to stay single in his early 20s to ensure he was "emotionally set" before entering a committed relationship.

The former Riverdale star, who was born in Singapore and raised in Virginia, reveals he was so focused on his career goals and future personal growth, dating wasn't a priority.

"For a long time, I made a conscious decision not to date," the 27-year-old recently told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I think you need to take time to focus on yourself, especially in your early- to mid-20s. I wanted to be emotionally set and get my career going before I got into anything serious."

"Now I think I have a good foundation, and somebody I bring into my life could teach me things and help me branch out," he said.

Taking time away from romance has helped Ross identify what he is looking for in a potential girlfriend: "If I meet a girl who can talk video games, guitar, cooking, or good books, it's a huge turn-on," he shared. "And lots of guys like to teach, so if you can get hands-on with learning it (his hobbies), I'm telling you, you'll get there."

After the interview hit headlines, Ross took to Twitter to clear up reports suggesting he shunned dating until he was a more mature adult, insisting he was simply referring to his early days in Los Angeles.

"To clarify: I dated when I was younger," he posted on Saturday (07Apr18). "But when I moved to LA and decided to become an actor when I turned 21 thats when I made the decision to focus on career and find out who I truly was in a time of extreme change. I didnt want my developing identity to be dependent on anyone (sic)."