Naomie Harris: 'I'd like Jamie Bell to be the next James Bond'

Naomie Harris wants Jamie Bell to try on 007's suit after Daniel Craig is done with it.

The British actress, who has appeared as Eve Moneypenny, in the past two Bond films is a big fan of the Fantastic Four star - and she thinks he'll bring a little grit to the suave spy.

"I’d like it to be Jamie Bell," she said when asked if she has a favourite to take over from Craig, who is back for one more Bond adventure, which starts shooting this summer (18).

Bell's name hasn't been among fan's favourites, but Harris' endorsement is sure to put him up there among fellow Brits Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and James Norton, who appears to be scheduling a big move after announcing his time on British TV drama Grantchester will end after the upcoming fourth season.

Naomie isn't sure she'll be back for more Bond movies yet, but she is hooked on the debate about the next 007, who will replace Craig.

She only thinks the character should be British, insisting "she's not sure" about an American James Bond, adding, "I don’t think so but anything is possible. We just need to find an actor with the right qualities."

Harris has yet to get a call from Bond producers about a possible role in the untitled 25th film, but she's hoping she'll be involved.

"I'll be super disappointed if I don’t (get cast), but I have not heard anything," she tells The Sun. "They keep us totally in the dark. And I think it’s very wise because then you can’t slip up."