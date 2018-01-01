Salma Hayek signs first-look production deal

Salma Hayek is expanding her production resume by signing a first-look deal with bosses at Lionsgate.

The Frida star and her producing partner Jose 'Pepe' Tamez will develop Spanish and English-language films under her Ventanarosa Productions banner. They will also produce movies for Lionsgate's Pantelion Films.

"I'm very grateful to begin this new phase of my partnership with Lionsgate," she says. "They have built a tremendous rapport with mainstream and underserved audiences alike and their willingness to push the envelope with films that reflect a bold and authentic creative vision fills me with great excitement. I couldn't have found a better home.

"I look forward to the adventure of working with a team that makes me feel heard and respected and that celebrates diversity and the female point of view."

Salma and Lionsgate bosses previously teamed up on 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover, in which she starred alongside Eugenio Derbez. She also produced Septembers of Shiraz, The Prophet, TV series Ugly Betty, The Maldonado Miracle, Frida, and In the Time of the Butterflies.

"Salma is an artist with a distinct and powerful voice whose projects resonate with audiences around the world, and we're thrilled to partner with her and Jose on films that reflect their unique creative vision," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-Chair Joe Drake says.

"(Salma) is a major superstar who has shown that great film and television properties transcend language and cultural boundaries," Pantelion Films CEO Paul Presburger adds. "Pantelion's priority is to super-serve the growing Spanish-language and bilingual market with premium, enjoyable and relatable content. We look forward to partnering with Salma and Pepe on exciting new projects for our future slate."