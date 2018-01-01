Top acting union bosses call for new audition rules to prevent harassment and misconduct

Officials at Hollywood's top acting union have called for a ban on hotel room auditions in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The SAG-AFTRA organisation bosses are calling for an end to behind-closed-doors meetings with producers and filmmakers as part a new code of conduct to help protect members from potential harassment and exploitation.

This is the first expansion of the Code of Conduct, which the union published in February (18), as part of its Four Pillars of Change initiative to "confront harassment and advance equity in the industry".

"Following input from members, experts and industry stakeholders, Guideline No. 1 re?ects SAG-AFTRA’s dedication to upholding professional standards and addressing the unprofessional and unlawful workplace culture that too many of our members face," a statement reads.

"We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris says.

Guideline No. 1 calls upon producers and other decision makers to "refrain from holding professional meetings in hotel rooms and private residences".

It also urges members and their representatives not to agree to professional meetings in these high-risk locations. In the rare event that there is no reasonable alternative to having the meeting in such a location, Guideline No. 1 establishes the concept of a "Support Peer" to accompany the member during the meeting.

Decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct and assault came to the fore last year (17), after movie mogul Weinstein was accused of inviting actresses to hotel rooms for meetings, and asking them to shower with him, massage him and pleasure him. Weinstein maintains he never forced himself on anyone.