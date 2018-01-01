Lynda Carter: 'My first marriage was a foolish mistake'

Former TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has urged young women to take time to find the right husband, insisting she foolishly rushed into marriage.

The actress tells Closer Weekly she would love to go back in time and talk sense to her 20-year-old self, admitting she will always regret her first marriage to producer Ron Samuels.

Now 66, the ageless TV icon and singer tells the publication, "Don’t marry the first person that proposes to you!"

Lynda is now happily married to lawyer Robert Altman - her spouse since 1984 - and wishes he was her one and only husband, telling Closer Samuels, who she wed in 1977, "was a lot older", adding, "and I was just stupid".

Heaping praise on Altman, Carter says he makes her laugh, adding, "When I get into my minutia, he brings me off the edge!"

Meanwhile, Lynda's daughter, Jessica Altman, tells Closer that her mum isn't always the classy, elegant TV glamour girl fans think she is.

"Everyone sees her as so regal, glamorous and beautiful," she says, "but she is the goofiest, silliest human being by far that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

The family recently celebrated as Carter was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wonder Woman movie director Patty Jenkins was among the fans at the ceremony to salute the actress and singer on all her achievements, revealing Lynda was one of the women who inspired her to make films.

"Her Wonder Woman made me believe I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it," the filmmaker said.

Reports suggest Carter and Jenkins will team up for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman sequel, with the original Wonder Woman taking on a supporting role in the film.