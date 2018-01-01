NEWS Kris and Kylie Jenner congratulate Khloe Kardashian after daughter's birth Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian's mother and sister, Kris and Kylie Jenner, have congratulated the reality star following the birth of her daughter on Thursday (12Apr18).



It was reported that Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe gave birth to a little girl, her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, in the early hours of Thursday morning.



And while the new mother has yet to comment on the arrival herself, her nearest and dearest have begun congratulating her.



Momager Kris reposted a W Magazine video of Kendall Jenner saying "baby" over and over again, alongside the caption: "BLESSED!!!"



Meanwhile, Kylie, who recently became a first-time mother herself after welcoming daughter Stormi in February, shared a custom Snapchat filter which read: "Kongrats Khloe, it's a girl!", accompanied by pink love hearts.



Khloe's older sisters Kim and Kourtney were seen arriving back in Los Angeles on Friday after visiting the new mother in Cleveland, and sources added that preparations are being made for Khloe to also jet back to California as soon as she and the baby are safe to do so.



It has been a difficult week for Khloe, after the emergence of videos of basketball player Tristan which apparently show him cheating on the reality star.



However, sources close to Khloe have said she's "basically already forgiven" the sportsman, who she allowed in the delivery room to see his daughter's birth, for his alleged infidelities.



"She's basically already forgiven him..." an insider told People.com. "She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."



The source also told the website that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were on hand to capture Khloe's reaction to Tristan being unfaithful and the subsequent birth of the couple's daughter, with the scenes set to air as part of the next season of the E! series.

