Victoria Beckham: 'I'm not designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress'

Victoria Beckham isn't designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

The former Suits star will be walking down the aisle to marry Britain's Prince Harry on 19 May, with speculation about the big day at an all-time high. One of the biggest questions is which designer Meghan will wear, with Victoria topping many bookmakers' lists of odds. However, as she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (12Apr18), Victoria put an end to the rumours once and for all.

When host James asked her how the designing of the dress was going, Victoria replied: "Maybe you know something I don’t? I’m not doing the dress, I’m not... But I’m sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears."

The former Spice Girls star also found herself flustered when James asked if she and husband David were going to be present for the nuptials at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, answering with a "'I, uh, I, I don't know...".

But despite attempting to be coy about whether or not the Beckhams are on the guest list, James took the stammering answer as a definite confirmation, laughing, "She's totally going - that was the biggest yes I've ever heard in my life!", leaving Victoria cringing on the sofa.

Victoria and David were two of the many famous faces who attended Prince Harry's brother William's wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, when the designer was pregnant with daughter Harper.

And the mother-of-four is more than a little excited about the upcoming ceremony too, smiling: "England is so excited. It is so great, isn't it? They look so happy."

Final preparations are underway ahead of the big wedding, with Meghan flying back to America on Thursday (12Apr18) for visa purposes. According to reports, she was spotted arriving at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport, before heading to the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre. The 36-year-old, who was accompanied by four bodyguards, is thought to have applied for a family visa, applying as a partner or spouse. The process is said to have taken around 10 minutes, with the entire office cleared for Meghan and her entourage.