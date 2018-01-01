Orson Welles' daughter begs Netflix's Ted Sarandos to screen dad's film at Cannes

Orson Welles' daughter Beatrice has begged Netflix boss Ted Sarandos to screen her late father's newly completed film at the Cannes Film Festival.

No Netflix films will premiere at the prestigious French film event this year (18) due to a rule change that prevents movies made solely for streaming services from being entered into competition.

This includes The Other Side of the Wind, a film the Citizen Kane director shot in the early 1970s but left unfinished at the time of his death in 1985. It has been completed with funding from Netflix and was thought likely to debut at Cannes.

Beatrice, who administers her father's estate, has now written to Sarandos, the company's chief content officer, asking him to relent and allow the film to be screened.

"I was very upset and troubled to read in the trade papers about the conflict with the Cannes Film Festival," Beatrice wrote in an e-mail, obtained by Vanity Fair editors. "I have to speak out for my father."

Describing how commercial disputes had blighted her Oscar-winning father's career, Beatrice added: "I saw how the big production companies destroyed his life, his work, and in so doing a little bit of the man I loved so much. I would so hate to see Netflix be yet another one of these companies… Please reconsider and let my father's work be the movie that bridges the gap between Netflix and Cannes."

The movie stars legendary filmmaker and actor John Huston as a director who returns to Hollywood after years in Europe to make a comeback film.

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux told the press during a conference announcing the event's line-up that he still wanted to screen the movie due to Welles' connections to the festival, where he won awards and led the jury.

"Welles was president of the jury and of course had the Palme d'Or," Fremaux said. "His place was here. I saw the film, we all had a desire to see this film."