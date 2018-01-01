James McAvoy and Bill Hader in talks for It sequel

James McAvoy and Bill Hader are reportedly in talks to join Jessica Chastain in the sequel to 2017 horror It.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress has already signed on to play the older version of Beverly Marsh, thanks to her similarities to Sophia Lillis, the teenager who played her in the first instalment, which focused on a group of youngsters being terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise.

It has now been reported that McAvoy is in early negotiations to play the older Bill, who was previously played by Jaeden Lieberher, while Hader is circling the role of Richie, who was portrayed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

This would mark another reunion for McAvoy and Chastain, who first worked together on 2013 romance movie The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and will be seen together in X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.

The flame-haired actress appeared to celebrate the casting on social media by sharing a still from Eleanor Rigby in which McAvoy is sat behind her, slightly out of focus, next to a still from It showing Lieberher and Lillis, the younger versions of their characters, in a similar position.

"Stalker @jamesmcavoyrealdeal #ITfilm," she wrote in the caption, and McAvoy joined in by sharing a picture of him touching her hair and joked that he was becoming her stylist.

"I’d like to confirm once and for all that I am in negotiations to be @jessicachastain ‘s new hair stylist," he wrote. "Needed a career change and this feels right. I just hope I can cut it. #wetperm #it #jessicachastainsnewhairguy #careerchange."

It: Chapter Two will follow the members of the group as they return to their hometown 27 years later and have to face Pennywise once again. Director Andy Muschietti, who previously worked with Chastain on Mama, is returning for the follow-up and the script will be written by Gary Dauberman based off Stephen King's novel.

Bill Skarsgard is expected to return as Pennywise, while the original young cast are rumoured to be reprising their roles for flashback scenes.

Production is scheduled to start in July (18), while the film is expected to hit theatres in September, 2019.