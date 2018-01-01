NEWS Kim and Kourtney Kardashian send sister Khloe a luxurious care package Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian's sisters have splurged thousands of dollars on mother and baby products for their sibling, who has just given birth to a baby girl.



Kim and Kourtney Kardashian rallied to show the first-time mum some support in the wake of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave birth to a baby girl, with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player by her side, on Thursday morning (12Apr18) at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.



The arrival of Khloe's daughter came days after videos emerged which apparently showed the 27-year-old sportsman being unfaithful as recently as last weekend.



Another clip showed Tristan kissing and cuddling two women back in October, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was three months pregnant.



Mother-of-three Kim and Kourtney, who also has three children, have apparently spent thousands on gifts to give their sister a boost in the wake of the reports of Tristan's behaviour.



According to editors at TMZ, the sisters selected presents including $1,000 (£700) worth of Erbaviva organic Awaken, Embrace, Breathe and Relax bath and body products to pamper both mother and baby and $1,500 (£1,050) worth of Little Giraffe Snow Leopard Print blankets, pillows, and a robe for Khloe and her new child. They were then packed into a $5,000 (£3,500) Notte Fatata custom bassinet from Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor. The care package was couriered to Khloe in Cleveland on Wednesday (11Apr18) ahead of the sisters arriving to be at Khloe's side for the birth of her baby girl.



Despite the allegations surrounding Tristan, who has a 16-month-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, Khloe is reportedly only concerned with her baby at the moment.



"Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl - she is just consumed with love," an insider told People. "Absolutely nothing else matters. She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now."

