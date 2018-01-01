Bill Cosby accuser details sexual assault allegations in court testimony

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand took the stand in the comedian's sexual assault retrial on Friday (13Apr18), and told the court he raped her in 2004.

Cosby returned to court on Monday (09Apr18) to stand trial again for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Constand at his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2004. The veteran comedian's first court case ended in a mistrial in June (17), but prosecutors vowed to retry him.

The 80-year-old star has since pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

After three days of testimony from other women who claimed Cosby had drugged sexually assaulted them, Constand took the stand on Friday and spent three hours testifying against the embattled funnyman, alleging he gave her three blue pills that rendered her unconscious.

"My mouth became very cottony, and I felt like foam had built up, and my mouth became very dry," she told the court. "Mr. Cosby said, 'I think you need to relax'. I knew something was wrong."

"My legs felt really rubbery, I didn't have a lot of strength," she added. "He walked me through to another room, where there was a sofa. He placed me on the sofa, on my left side, and he placed a pillow under my head, and said, 'Just relax there'."

Constand, who received a $3.4 million (GBP2.4 million) settlement from the actor in a civil lawsuit in 2005, claims she awoke to find Cosby allegedly sexually assaulting her.

"I was kind of, um, jolted awake, and felt Mr. Cosby on the couch behind me, and my vagina was being penetrated quite forcefully," Constand testified. "I felt my breasts being touched. And he took my hand, and placed my hand on his penis, and masturbated himself with my hand. And I was not able to do anything about it."

Constand claims she left Cosby's home in the early morning hours, went to her house and showered, and went to work.

Andrea claims she subsequently confronted Cosby over the alleged incident, but nothing came of their conversation, which took place at his home.

"He said to me, 'I thought you had an orgasm'," she said. "I said, 'I did not'. He did not answer my questions, and so I lost my courage, and I left."

She also alleged the disgraced actor admitted to the allegations when she and her mother, Gianna, called him a year later.

"Mr. Cosby admitted everything," Constand testified. "He said, 'I'm sorry to you, Andrea, and I'm sorry to you, Mom'."