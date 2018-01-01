Will Ferrell injured in car accident

Funnyman Will Ferrell has been released from the hospital following a car crash on Thursday night (12Apr18).

The Anchorman star was heading back to Los Angeles from a Funny or Die event in San Diego, California when the car in which he was a passenger was hit by another vehicle on the Interstate 5 freeway in Aliso Viejo, according to TMZ.

Ferrell and two other people involved in the accident were taken to a hospital in Orange County for treatment. The actor and comedian was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven sports utility vehicle.

Witnesses claim the driver of the other car caused the wreck and Ferrell's vehicle was flipped in the crash. The funnyman's manager tells Deadline the other driver lost control after falling asleep at the wheel.

A spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority has confirmed the accident happened at 10.55pm on Thursday and the vehicles involved were a limousine-type SUV and a small sedan.

It is unclear what injuries Will suffered, but he seemed OK as firefighters and paramedics arrived to the scene close to midnight on Thursday - bystanders saw him talking on his phone. TMZ bosses posted video footage of Ferrell being loaded into the ambulance.

One witness said a woman in Will's vehicle was more seriously injured, and was bleeding profusely.

Ferrell has confirmed he's OK and did not suffer any significant injuries. He was back at home hours after the drama.

The funnyman was returning from an event at Oceanside High School Performing Arts Center, where he reprised his beloved Anchorman character Ron Burgundy for a chat with comedian Billy Eichner as part of his Glam Up the Midterms voting campaign.