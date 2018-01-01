Olivia Munn dating actor Alex Gonzalez - report

Olivia Munn has reportedly found romance with Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star and Gonzalez were reportedly spotted running errands together in Los Angeles a few weeks ago and now, according to Us Weekly magazine sources, Olivia and Alex have been seeing each other for three months.

If the reports are true, it will be the first relationship for Munn since she split from American football player Aaron Rodgers last year (17). The 37-year-old actress started dating quarterback Aaron at the end of 2014, and the couple fuelled engagement rumours last year when Olivia stepped out wearing what looked like a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. However, a source close to the former couple subsequently confirmed to People magazine that they had split.

The split came after The Newsroom star Olivia opened up about her desire to have children with Aaron, admitting that while she wasn't quite ready to fall pregnant just yet, she had decided to freeze her eggs so she could have children as and when she wanted to.

"I turned 35, then you're high risk. I did, years ago, freeze a bunch of eggs," Olivia revealed on Anna Faris' podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified in April, 2016. "I went to the doctor and did the whole test and he said, 'You know, you actually have a lot of eggs. You're really lucky'."

Aaron is now dating racing car driver Danica Patrick.

Meanwhile, earlier this year (18), Olivia slammed rumours she was dating Justin Theroux and Chris Pratt following their respective marriage splits from Jennifer Aniston and Anna Faris.