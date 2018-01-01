Jenna Dewan thanks fans and friends for support after marriage split

Jenna Dewan has broken her social media silence after her marriage break-up to thank fans and friends for their support.

The actress stunned Hollywood in early April (18) when she confirmed the end of her eight-year marriage to Channing Tatum, but she has been feeling the love from followers ever since, and on Thursday (12Apr18), she took to Instagram to thank them.

Posting a professional photo of herself looking strong and determined while posing on a windy beach, Jenna wrote: "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back."

The post was her first since she and Channing announced their separation in a shared statement on Instagram.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

"(We're) just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to (daughter) Everly."

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight the couple had been struggling for some time to make the marriage work, but there's no indication that a third party came between Jenna and Channing.

"There was a lot of pressure in Hollywood to stay a happy couple," one insider says. "Some friends were stunned by the joint post regarding their split, while others saw this coming."