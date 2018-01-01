Will Ferrell thanks first responders after car crash

Will Ferrell has thanked the first responders who raced to the scene of a horror car crash on Thursday night (12Apr18) and pulled him and three others from the wreckage.

The funnyman was briefly hospitalised after the SUV, in which he was a passenger, was slammed by another vehicle, driven by someone who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

A representative for the Anchorman star has told website Just Jared that Will is fine, but "staying close" to his friends, who are still being treated in hospital.

"Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition," a statement reads. "Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them.

"He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving."

Although Ferrell was relatively unscathed in the accident, sources claim his pals were in bad shape, with an insider revealing to TMZ the woman in Will's vehicle, Barlow, was more seriously injured and was bleeding profusely before she was taken to an Orange County hospital.

The funnyman was returning from an event at Oceanside High School Performing Arts Center, where he reprised his beloved Anchorman character Ron Burgundy for a chat with comedian Billy Eichner as part of his Glam Up the Midterms voting initiative, when the car crash took place.