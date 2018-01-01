Smitten newlyweds Kate Mara and Jamie Bell can't bear to be apart

Newlyweds Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have vowed to never spend more than two weeks apart.

The actress tells the new issue of Shape magazine she loves being married to the Brit and she's determined to take time from her busy schedule to make sure they have ample quality time together.

"I'm very protective of our marriage," she tells the publication. "All the travelling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. Even if we have to spend all day travelling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship."

Mara still can't believe she's Mrs. Jamie Bell after exchanging vows with the Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool star last summer (Jul17).

"I love knowing that I have a partner for life," she adds. "I feel very proud to call Jamie my husband and to have made that commitment to him... (and) now that Jamie is legally a part of my family, it's such an incredible thing."

Jamie, who was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood, appears to share his new wife's view, recently telling Entertainment Tonight, "We're having a great time... I can't believe it's still so early (into our marriage). It feels like we've been married forever. I'm very fortunate to stand next to her."

Bell is not the only passion in Mara's life outside of acting - she is also committed to saving animals.

"I didn’t realise what I was missing until I started working with and for animals," she tells Shape. "To protect innocent creatures in ways they can’t do themselves is really an amazing thing."