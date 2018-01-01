Aubrey Plaza looking to expand producing career

Aubrey Plaza is on the hunt for her next producer credit.

The 33-year-old has made a name for herself as an actress on shows like Parks and Recreation and Legion, and films including Dirty Grandpa.

She’s now been bitten by the producing bug, after she co-produced her hit 2017 film Ingrid Goes West.

“I can’t ever not do that now that I’ve seen behind the curtain and I know how it works,” Aubrey told W magazine of producing. “I can’t wait to do it again. I’m an actor always, and that is my passion, but I think I have a business part of my brain that I got to use. It’s really nice to have your opinion matter in the filmmaking process.”

Ingrid Goes West tells the story of an unhinged social media stalker who moves to Los Angeles and insinuates herself into the life of an Instagram star.

It co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and O'Shea Jackson Jr., and bagged the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

“I was crying on stage,” Aubrey recalled of the awards show. “I was so excited that we were nominated — that was enough for me. The fact that we won was just awesome. It felt really satisfying. We worked so hard on that movie, and I care so deeply about that movie that any

recognition it gets is really nice.”

Aubrey can currently be seen in season two of sci-fi drama Legion, opposite Dan Stevens. She also recently lent her vocal skills to animated flick The Ark and the Aardvark.