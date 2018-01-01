NEWS Julianne Moore hates working away from home Newsdesk Share with :







Julianne Moore is attracted to film roles that keep her closer to home.



The actress is married to Hollywood director Bart Freundlich, who she met while filming his movie The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, and the couple share two children, 20-year-old son Caleb and daughter Liv, 15.



As a result, Julianne is reluctant to accept jobs that entail long periods away from her family, but is glad that both she and Bart share the same industry.



“I often choose projects where I don’t have to work very far from home or go away for three or four months,” she explained to Britain’s OK! magazine. “But there are also a lot of advantages in both of us working in the film business, because we have a lot more flexibility than we would if we both had office jobs for example. We’ve rarely had situations where we have to work at the same time and we’ve arranged our schedules over the years so that one of us has always been home to look after our children.”



The Still Alice star and the Wolves director, whom Julianne describes as “an exceptional man and a great father,” will be celebrating their 15 year wedding anniversary this August (18).



“He makes me feel very good about myself and my work and the way we have raised our children together,” she smiled.



However, the 57-year-old admitted that she and Bart still have certain disagreements when it comes to parenting.

“Like most parents, we have our own approaches,” Julianne said. “I hate bad manners and lack of respect, whereas my husband is more focused on making sure that our children are able to do things on their own and be very independent.”

