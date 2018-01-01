NEWS One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest director Milos Forman dead Newsdesk Share with :







One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest director Milos Forman has died, aged 86.



The two-time Oscar winner passed away following a short illness, his third wife Martina confirmed to Czech news agency CTK.



"His departure was calm and he was surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends," she said.



Born in Czechoslovakia, Milos, real name Jan Tomas Forman, graduated from the Prague Film Faculty of the Academy of Dramatic Arts, and won acclaim with films like Black Peter and Oscar-nominated The Loves of a Blonde and The Fireman’s Ball, before fleeing Europe in 1968 to become an American citizen.



His first American movie, Taking Off, picked up the 1971 Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, and his 1976 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Forman scooped the Best Director honour.



Forman had more awards success with his 1984 period drama Amadeus, starring Tom Hulce as composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The movie raked in 11 Oscar nominations and eight wins, including another Best Director award.



He also directed the rock musical Hair in 1979, Ragtime in 1981, the Oscar-nominated The People vs. Larry Flynt in 1996, and Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon in 1999.



Milos leaves behind wife Martina and his four sons - Andrew and James, and twins Matej and Petr Forman from his second marriage to Vera Kresadlova.



Paying tribute to the late filmmaker, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright tweeted: "Very sad to hear that the great director Milos Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP."

