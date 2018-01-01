Tyler Posey grateful for demon sex with Lucy Hale in Truth or Dare

Actor Tyler Posey couldn't have pulled off a demon sex scene in Truth or Dare without co-star Lucy Hale's support.

The stud stars in the new horror film, about a group of college students who play a deadly game of truth or dare during a trip to Mexico, and the supernatural intimacy he experienced with Lucy was difficult for him to fake.

"I was a little vulnerable," he admits to Access Hollywood.

Revealing he was in his birthday suit when the cameras were rolling for one pivotal scene, Tyler admits being fully nude made him uncomfortable at first.

"I was completely naked, so that was kinda odd," he explains, before praising his co-star for calming his nerves. "Lucy and I were super close at that point, so we were really comfortable. That made it a lot easier."

Ultimately, Tyler is grateful for the entire experience, especially since he shocked himself by acting out demonic intercourse.

"Any sex scene is kinda weird, but especially when there's a demon choking you," he laughs. "But I'm just happy to have that under my belt. I have that checked off my list - I got choked by a demon while having sex."

Tyler had a blast filming Truth or Dare with Lucy and the rest of the cast, noting everyone bonded over the 23-day shoot.

"We had a really good time," he shares. "We completely hit it off. We took this cast bonding trip to Mexico and we completely hit it off. We hang out almost every weekend and we try and keep in touch. The dynamic was incredible and we love each other. It was just a perfect cast."

Truth or Dare hit theatres on Friday (13Apr18).