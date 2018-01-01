Amy Schumer relieved she's married after dating a string of 'suckers'

Comedienne Amy Schumer can't believe she tried to make love work with so many "suckers" before finding her husband.

The Trainwreck star married chef Chris Fischer in February (18) after just a few months of dating following the end of her relationship with Chicago, Illinois furniture designer Ben Hanisch less than a year (May17) before she tied the knot with the cook.

In hindsight Amy has no regrets about marrying Chris so quickly, because by the time they hosted their shock wedding, she knew exactly what she wanted in a life partner.

"(I kept trying to) make it work with people that weren't right," she tells ET Online. "I just knew i didn't want to settle: 'I'll be fine on my own. Maybe I'll fall in love a couple more times but I don't need that partner'.

"And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn't know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like, 'Oh, I'm done. I can't believe I messed with those other suckers!'"

Amy's love for Chris didn't need any justification - the feeling was so strong, she just took the plunge.

"I really love this dude and he's a chef," the 36-year-old smiles, before admitting she is very relieved to be off the dating scene.

"Yeah, I do feel different. I'm done (with dating)," she shares. "I don't ever have to zip my knee boots up and leave a dude's place at 4am, that has, like a Rottweiler (sic)."