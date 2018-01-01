Naomie Harris found Rampage more challenging than Bond

Naomie Harris was much more challenged by the action in Rampage than the Bond movies.

The British actress played Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, both of which starred Daniel Craig as the suave spy. While Naomie had plenty of action-packed scenes in the movies, she has now explained that filming her latest flick Rampage was much tougher on her.

“I thought Bond was challenging, but it was nothing compared to Rampage,” she told SFX magazine. “I was strung up to the ceiling on a plane that was tilted at 90 degrees, being flown across to the other side of the plane while trying to catch a lever and switch it on, with wind machines blowing on my face. It was really intense.”

Naomie went on to joke that drama school hadn’t prepared her for such intense sequences, and she was in constant “terror” for the majority of the shoot. In the film, she plays Dr. Kate Caldwell, a discredited genetic engineer who teams up with primatologist Davis Okoye, as portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, in order to protect an albino gorilla named George and stop an invasion of monsters.

Though the role contrasted with her performances in films such as Collateral Beauty and Moonlight, she was attracted to her character’s strength and intellect.

“She wants to use science in a way that's going to help the planet but unfortunately her work gets taken over by an evil brother and sister duo who use her advances to make weaponised DNA. At the start of the movie she is trying to clear her name, and she teams up with Davis Okoye to try and secure an antidote to the weaponised DNA,” the 41-year-old explained.

Rampage features an ensemble cast which includes Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Joe Manganiello, though Naomie was particularly dazzled by Dwayne, aka ‘The Rock’, on set.

"He's amazing. I've never met anybody with such charisma, he has this megawatt smile and when you're on the receiving end of it, it's just mindblowing,” she laughed.