Kate Hudson needed 'a bed and a bucket' during pregnancy photoshoot

Kate Hudson has joked she needed "a bed and a bucket" during a photoshoot while she was pregnant.

The 38-year-old announced she was expecting her third child - her first with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - in a sweet reveal on Instagram earlier this month.

And on Friday (13Apr18), she shared a throwback shot of herself in the early stages of her pregnancy during a shoot for her athleisure range Fabletics.

"First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics," Kate captioned a Boomerang video of herself balancing her leg on a wheel while wearing mint leggings and a matching bralet. "All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel... #TheSilentMonths #LoveThisNewColor #AprilOutfits #FableticsFriday."

The Almost Famous star is mum to Bingham, six, from her relationship with Muse singer Matthew Bellamy and Ryder, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Announcing the surprise news of her third pregnancy, Kate posted a video clip from her gender reveal party, in which she showed off a small baby belly in a flowing white dress. The actress and her boyfriend, along with Bingham and Ryder, then popped black balloons to reveal pink confetti.

"SURPRISE!!!" she captioned the post. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!"

Kate then admitted she decided to go public with the big news as she is no longer able to hide her growing bump.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin' now!," she continued. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."