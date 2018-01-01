Mandy Moore celebrates bachelorette party

Mandy Moore began her bachelorette festivities on Friday (13Apr18), on a fun-filled road trip with pals including Minka Kelly and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The This Is Us star shared videos on Instagram Stories as she was whisked away to Northern California to celebrate ahead of her wedding to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"The best weekend ever to commence shortly," Mandy, 34, captioned the clip, before sharing the cute snack bag that one of her friends made especially for her, which included the star's favourite almonds.

Her friend, celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher, also shared a video of necklaces with Mandy's face on them hanging from the air conditioning vents in the car.

The group, which also included make-up artist Jenn Streicher and Chase Weideman, headed to a spa in California's Antelope Valley for the first stop on their bachelorette road trip.

Mandy and Taylor got engaged in September last year (17), shortly after celebrating their second anniversary together.

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," the actress and singer captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram in July.

Despite gearing up for her impending wedding, Mandy is also looking forward to starting a family with her husband-to-be.

"I am so excited to hopefully be a mother one day," she told NewBeauty in a recent interview. "I feel like I have a little bit of a head start with the show. I’m getting practice with babies and toddlers and 10-year-olds and teenagers and adults - every chapter of life.

"I have had much more experience dealing with the bigger issues they all have to contend with. I hope that is in the cards for me, sooner rather than later."