Rampage edges out A Quiet Place to take North American box office crown

Dwayne Johnson is back at the top of the North American box office with his new monster movie Rampage.

The Brad Peyton action film had a stellar weekend at cinemas to race past John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's acclaimed horror movie A Quiet Place with a $34.5 million (GBP24.2 million) opening haul.

But Krasinski's new film had an impressive second weekend, coming in second with $32.6M (GBP22.9 million), taking its 10 day tally to just under $100 million (GBP70 million).

At one point, the two movies were neck and neck as they competed for the box office crown.

Rampage also performed internationally, picking up $114 million (GBP80 million) outside North America - a figure that helps cement former wrestler Johnson's place as one of the world's biggest movie stars.

"Dwayne Johnson is a closer. His fans follow him on such an aggressive way on social media and he inspires and excites them to get them to see his movies," said Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein, "He’s a marketing machine. He's his own brand and this was a co-ordinated effort throughout our whole company."

Johnson stunned fans at the AMC Burbank theatre on Saturday (14Apr18) by showing up in person to thank them for choosing to see his film.

Meanwhile, another horror film, Truth or Dare - starring Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey, debuted in third place in North America, while Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and comedy Blockers complete the new top five.

Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, Isle of Dogs, I Can Only Imagine, Tyler Perry's Acrimony, and Chappaquiddick round out this week's top 10.