Seth Rogen frustrated The Lion King singing teacher Pharrell Williams

Seth Rogen tested laid back Pharrell Williams' patience during a recent singing lesson as he turned to the Happy hitmaker to help him hit the right notes for The Lion King.

The funnyman, who will voice warthog character Pumba in Disney's upcoming remake, has been taking master classes from Pharrell, who he fears may be wishing he wasn't the guy movie bosses called on to help Seth.

"I literally had Pharrell Williams banging his head against a wall trying to extract, like, a f**k*ing good note out of me," The Superbad star tells Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM radio show. "I'm like, 'Someone less famous would actually be more helpful'.

"The last thing I need is like, 'Oh, so you have to learn to ride a motorcycle; we have (stunt legend) Evel Knievel here to teach you!' I don't want that. Just give me a guy!"

But Seth insists the lessons with Pharrell have paid off - because he's completed his work for director Jon Favreau's Disney film, which will also feature Beyonce and Donald Glover.

"I don't know if they'll bring me back," he adds. "I'm 90 per cent sure I'm done."

Seth and Glover, who will star as Simba, have teamed up for The Lion King favourite Hakuna Matata, which they revamped for the new movie.

The songs will include reworked versions of Sir Elton John and Tim Rice's tunes from the original animated movie, including Can You Feel The Love Tonight? and Circle of Life, while rumours suggest the Rocket Man hitmaker and Beyonce are working on a new end credits theme.

"There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original - Can You Feel The Love Tonight? Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait To Be King and Circle of Life - and then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something," Elton says. "It will be great to work with her."