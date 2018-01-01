R. Lee Ermey dies aged 74

Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey has died aged 74.

His long-time manager Bill Rogin announced the sad news on his Twitter page on Sunday (15Apr18), writing: "It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ('The Gunny') passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed."

Rogin later took to Facebook to expand on his sadness following Ermey's death. Sharing his memories of the actor, most famous for playing Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 movie, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Rogin continued: "He will be greatly missed by all of us. It is a terrible loss that nobody was prepared for. He has meant so much to so many people. And, it is extremely difficult to truly quantify all of the great things this man has selflessly done for, and on behalf of, our many men and women in uniform. He has also contributed many iconic and indelible characters on film that will live on forever. Gunnery Sergeant Hartman of Full Metal Jacket fame was a hard and principled man. The real R. Lee Ermey was a family man, and a kind and gentle soul. He was generous to everyone around him. And, he especially cared deeply for others in need.

"There are many Gunny's, but this one was OURS. And, we will honor his memory with hope and kindness. Please support your men and women in uniform. That's what he wanted most of all."

As well as being most well known for playing an army man on screen, Ermey's military skills were actually his own, as he worked as a Marine Corps. staff sergeant and drill instructor before being discharged in 1972 because of injuries during his service and going on to forge a career in acting.

Other military roles Ermey took on during his career included Mayor Tilman in Mississippi Burning, Sheriff Hoyt in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and plastic army leader Sarge in the Toy Story films.

He also appeared in television commercials and video games, as well as hosting TV programmes Mail Call, answering questions about military issues, and the weapons-based show Lock N’ Load with R. Lee Ermey.