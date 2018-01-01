Nicole Kidman gasps while watching Meryl Streep acting

Nicole Kidman can't help but gasp when she watches acting veteran Meryl Streep in action on the Big Little Lies set.

The 68-year-old actress has joined the cast for the second season of the hit U.S. TV show, playing the mother-in-law of Nicole's character Celeste Wright. Meryl and Nicole have already been shooting scenes for the upcoming episodes, and despite being no stranger to the world of acting herself, the Australian star often feels in awe when she works with the three-time Oscar winner.

"We've already been shooting. It's so good," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight. "She's just amazing, and to watch her do her craft, it really is artistic craft when you watch her, we're all - Laura Dern, Shailene (Woodley), Zoe (Kravitz), Reese (Witherspoon) - we just go, 'Gasp, can you believe it?'"

Nicole added that Meryl's character, Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry who was killed at the end of the first season, wasn't just added to the show for the sake of it. And she promised she and her castmates are doing everything they can to ensure the second season lives up to fans' expectations.

"She's got a fantastic character," Nicole continued. "It's also grounded and it's based in something very, very real, and we hope we bring you the (best) second season and it delivers. We're working hard."

Despite being just a few days into the shoot, Nicole's country singer husband Keith Urban has already seen some of the scenes for the upcoming season. And he's confident it will be as well received as the first - especially with the addition of Meryl to the cast.

"I love that she's joined this crazy cast and this incredible Big Little Lies," he smiled. "I've seen little bits and pieces of it already and it's amazing. Amazing."

Nicole recently showcased her vocal talents by featuring on Keith's song Female. But when it comes to repaying the favour, Keith insisted he has no intention of taking on a cameo role in Big Little Lies.

"I'll go on the set. I wouldn't go on camera," he explained. "I love being on set where Nic is. (But) I'd rather be in the studio."

Unwilling to accept his answer, Nicole encouraged him, "He might do a cameo, wouldn't you?" to which Keith hit back, "No."