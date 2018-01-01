NEWS Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter's name Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has spoken out for the first time since welcoming a baby girl last week (ends13Apr18), revealing she has named her daughter True Thompson.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave birth to True, with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side, on Thursday morning (12Apr18) at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio.



Khloe's sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner, and their mum Kris Jenner have already congratulated the 33-year-old publicly, and on Monday, Khloe officially announced the little girl's arrival.



"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram alongside a picture of a room decorated with pink balloons and roses. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove (sic) you True!"



The arrival of Khloe's daughter came days after videos and images of 27-year-old Tristan appearing to cheat on his girlfriend emerged. One was shot days before she gave birth, while another featured the Cleveland Cavaliers star kissing and cuddling two women back in October (17), when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was three months pregnant with his child.



Khloe has yet to address the cheating rumours, but a source previously told People magazine the reality star is only focusing on her baby at the moment.



"Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl - she is just consumed with love," an insider told the publication. "Absolutely nothing else matters. She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now."

