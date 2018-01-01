Gwyneth Paltrow thanks Ryan Murphy for 'incredible' engagement party

Gwyneth Paltrow has thanked TV producer pal Ryan Murphy for throwing her and fiance Brad Falchuk an 'incredible' engagement party, insisting they are "luckiest people on the planet".

The Iron Man star and TV producer Brad announced their engagement in January (18) and on Saturday (14Apr18) they celebrated their impending nuptials at an engagement party at The Los Angles Theatre, hosted by Falchuk's producing partner, Ryan.

And Paltrow can't believe her former Glee boss pulled off such a great bash.

"Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our (love)," she writes on Instagram alongside a picture from the party. "There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you.

"Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness."

This will be the second marriage for the actress, who shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple, who has not yet announced a wedding date, previously sparked rumours they were getting hitched on the night of the engagement party, which was attended by 400 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler, and pregnant Kate Hudson.

The engagement party followed the Oscar winner's week-long bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the bride-to-be was joined by Diaz and designer Stella McCartney, among others.