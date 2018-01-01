Claire Foy shows off her new look as The Girl in the Spider's Web begins filming

Claire Foy has debuted her stunning transformation as The Girl in the Spider’s Web heroine Lisbeth Salander.

The Crown star will take on the role of the Scandinavian computer hacker, previously portrayed onscreen by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace, in director Fede Alvarez's new movie, which has started shooting in Sweden, and she appeared with the filmmaker and her castmates Sverrir Gudnason, Stephen Merchant, and Lakeith Stanfield for a photocall as the project launched over the weekend.

Sporting Salander's famous short, dark hairstyle, the Brit revealed she was thrilled to be playing the iconic literary heroine from the pages of late author Stieg Larsson's Millennium series books.

And she and Alvarez insist their new film, based on the fourth book in the series which was completed by author David Lagercrantz after Larsson's death, will really help film fans understand what drives one of the movie world's most enigmatic characters in recent years.

"What I really wanted to do was to send her into a place of her life and in this case to her past to confront things that will hopefully reveal a bit more about who she truly is," Fede told Reuters.

"When you think you know, when you think you have figured her out, she does something that changes everything you thought you knew. That’s what’s fun about her."

Foy added, "I think inside she knows who she is but the outside have always seen her as a victim. People have been taking advantage of that and I think she’s just a survivor and non-judgmental and just... I love her. I love her."

The pair's film is set to hit cinemas in November (18).