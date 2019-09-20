Domhnall Gleeson in final talks for DC/Vertigo’s The Kitchen

Domhnall Gleeson is in final negotiations to join the cast of upcoming crime drama The Kitchen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Peter Rabbit star will play Gabriel O’Malley, an intense Vietnam veteran-turned-hitman, in the film, which will see him star alongside actresses Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.

Based on the DC/Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series, the New Line Cinema adaptation is set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s and follows a trio of vicious wives who take over the criminal enterprise when their Irish mobster husbands are sent to jail.

Domhnall's character had previously skipped town to avoid being caught by the police, but returns once he gets wind of the wives' brutal regime.

The Kitchen will mark the directorial debut of Straight Outta Compton co-writer Andrea Berloff, who previously gushed that she is “beyond thrilled” to work on a film that is so “unapologetically female-driven.” Behind the scenes, she'll be joined by producer Michael De Luca, who has received Academy Award nominations for his work on The Social Network, Moneyball and Captain Phillips.

In 2017, Irish actor Domhnall played the title character in Goodbye Christopher Robin, starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!, and reprised his role as General Hux in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - a role he will once again take on when filming for Episode IX commences. This year he can also be seen in British supernatural horror The Little Stranger, which is due for release in August (18).

The Kitchen is currently hoping to start filming in May and is expected to hit cinemas on 20 September, 2019.