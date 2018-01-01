Kanye West saved Celebrity Family Feud special after the Hiltons backed out

Kanye West saved a recent episode of U.S. game show Celebrity Family Feud when he offered to take on his wife and in-laws after Paris Hilton and her clan pulled out.

The popular show's host Steve Harvey admits bosses were at a loss when the Hiltons opted out of the clash of reality TV families, but rapper Kanye then suggested he and his relatives take part.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (17Apr18) to tease the upcoming episode of Family Feud, Harvey admits he had no idea Kanye was such a big fan of his game show.

"They (Kardashians) were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family - the Hiltons against the Kardashians," he explains. "The Hiltons cancelled, so Kanye, who's a big fan of Family Feud said, 'I want to play'.

"So, he brought his family - people you don’t know, these cousins, (and) they were just the best, because they were just, like, hood (rough)."

And super-serious Kanye had another surprise in store for Harvey - he knew the game backwards and became the star of the show.

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show," Harvey adds. "His people (aides) said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working for him'. Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you'll see Kanye smiling."

But his wife, Kim Kardashian, failed to deliver: "Kim didn’t know nothing," Harvey laughs.

The Family Feud episode was filmed last month (Mar18) and is expected to air in May.